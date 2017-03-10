BRIEF-Lonking Holdings'unit announces subscription of financial products
* Unit entered into a contract ( "Industrial Bank No. 21004 contract) to subscribe for financial products
March 10 Italian newspaper publisher Il Sole 24 Ore says:
* New management committed to relaunching the company
* Confirms intention to cooperate with authorities to establish what happened
* It will act with determination to protect the company's interests
* The editor of Italy's biggest-selling financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore S24.MI and two former top managers are being investigated by Milan prosecutors for allegedly issuing false corporate statements, a judicial source said on Friday. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Independent Bank Group Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sjfEKz) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 16 A former compliance officer at UBS in London, Fabiana Abdel-Malek, has been charged with five counts of insider dealing over a single year, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Friday.