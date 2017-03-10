March 10 Italian newspaper publisher Il Sole 24 Ore says:

* New management committed to relaunching the company

* Confirms intention to cooperate with authorities to establish what happened

* It will act with determination to protect the company's interests

* The editor of Italy's biggest-selling financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore S24.MI and two former top managers are being investigated by Milan prosecutors for allegedly issuing false corporate statements, a judicial source said on Friday. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)