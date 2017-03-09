March 9 Italy's refrigeration systems group Indel B says:

* Has filed for bourse listing in Milan and will offer shares to institutional investors

* Banca IMI will act as global coordinator and joint bookrunner for the initial public offering, while Banca Akros is joint book runner

* The group posted revenue of 90 million euros in 2016 with a net profit equal to 10.7 percent of sales.

* Indel B makes minibars for hotels and refrigerators and air conditioning systems for trucks

* Indel B is fully controlled by a company owned by Italy's Berloni family (Reporting by Milan newsroom)