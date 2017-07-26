July 26 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Moncler:

* Chief Corporate officer Luciano Santel says confident that group can maintain "pretty good" gross margin in second half of the year but cannot say if as good as margin in H1

* Chief Operating Officer Roberto Eggs says group expects to open 14-15 new directly owned stores and 10-12 shop-in-shops in 2018, in line with 2017 openings

* group expects 14 net new openings in 2017, mainly in H2, and two important relocations and expansions, including Milan's Montenapoleone flagship store, shows a company slide

* An additional 10 new shop-in-shops are expected to open before the end of the year, shows a slide

* Santel confirms group expects 10/11 percent increase in shop space this year

* Eggs says e-commerce in first half grew at twice the overall pace of group

* Eggs adds 14 percent growth in comparable store sales in first-half was 90 percent due to volumes, in past split was 50:50 between price and volumes

* Santel says group's inventory management has been "very positive" in H1 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)