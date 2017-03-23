Twitter rolls out tweaks to its website, mobile applications
June 15 Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.
March 23 Italian oil services group Saipem:
* Signs cooperation agreement with NTT Data to prototype and implement new solutions in Saipen yards and on Saipem vessels Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
June 15 Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.
* ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NUIX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, June 15 Turkey is not taking sides in a dispute between Qatar and its Gulf Arab neighbours, Turkey's foreign minister said on Thursday during a Gulf tour, according to Arabic media reports.