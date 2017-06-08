June 8 Italy's Unione Di Banche Italiane says:

* prices new rights issue of up to 400 million euros at 26.1 percent discount to theoretical ex-rights price (TERP)

* to offer 6 new shares for every 35 shares held at 2.395 euros each

* rights in the issue can be exercised from June 12 to June 27

* signed underwriting agreement with Credit Suisse which is sole global coordinator and bookrunner Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)