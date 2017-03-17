BRIEF-Park National Corp enters into a first amendment to credit agreement
* Park National Corp - on June 15, 2017, co entered into a first amendment to credit agreement, made and entered into as of June 15, 2017
March 17 Italy's Veneto Banca says: * has informed Italy's Economy Ministry, Bank of Italy and European Central Bank that it intends to request precautionary recapitalisation from the state * says take-up for settlement offer to shareholders aimed at avoiding lawsuits stands at 54 percent
(Reporting by Milan newsroom)
ROME, June 16 Italy on Friday approved an emergency decree that will stop Veneto Banca from having to repay 86 million euros of subordinated bonds due to mature next week.
* Independence Holding Company announces 2017 first-quarter results