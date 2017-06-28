UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 28 ITC Properties Group Ltd
* Discloseable Transaction In Relation To The Acquisition Of A 45.76 pct Interest In Paul Y. Engineering Group Limited
* Deal for consideration of HK$265.2 million
* Precious Year, The 13 (BVI) as vendor, and The 13 as vendor's guarantor entered into acquisition agreement
* Precious Year Ltd has agreed to purchase 45.76 pct of entire issued share capital of PYE
* Tycoon Bliss entered Tycoon Agreement pursuant to which it has agreed to purchase about 6 pct of of PYE at a consideration of HK$34.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources