BRIEF-Hill International receives $21.7 mln contract from Penndot
Hill International receives $21.7 million contract from Penndot to manage i-95 reconstruction in Philadelphia
June 9 Ite (Holdings) Ltd
* FY revenue HK$22.3 million versus HK$ 24.2 million
FY profit for year attributable to owners of co HK$383,000 versus HK$329,000
* Xplore technologies corp says provided an update on its continued strategic realignment
* Fine Point Technologies - judge on New York County Supreme Court denied Hawaiian Telecommunications, motion to dismiss breach of contract claim filed by co