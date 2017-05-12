May 12 Ithaca Energy Inc

* Ithaca Energy Inc announces Delek takeover -- compulsory shares acquisition

* Announces Delek takeover offer for a cash consideration of C$1.95 per share

* Ithaca Energy - holders of remaining common shares not currently owned by offeror entitled to receive C$1.95 in cash per share

* Intends to seek cancellation of admission trade on AIM market of LSE, voluntarily delist from TSX following acquisition