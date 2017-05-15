GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks head for biggest rise in two months
* European stocks open 0.8 percent higher, France outperforms
May 15 Ithaca Energy Inc
* Qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Average production in 2017 is forecast to be in range of 18,000 to 19,000 boepd (80% oil)
* Qtrly unit operating expenditure reduced to $21/boe, down from $23/boe average rate in 2016
* Qtrly earnings of $11 million
* Forecast 2017 net unit operating expenditure is anticipated to be approximately $18/boe
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* European stocks open 0.8 percent higher, France outperforms
LONDON, June 19 Emerging stocks enjoyed their biggest daily gains in nearly four weeks on Monday though weaker oil prices took a toll on many markets, with Russia's rouble down half a percent.
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate