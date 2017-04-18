BRIEF-Getinge says plans guaranteed rights issue of approximately SEK 4 bln
* Says plans guaranteed rights issue of approximately SEK 4 billion
April 19 ITL Ltd
* ITL awarded supply agreement with nz blood service
* Itl Health says unit has signed a two year supply agreement, with possible ongoing renewals, for its samplok sampling kit (ssk) with new zealand blood service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says plans guaranteed rights issue of approximately SEK 4 billion
* Biolife solutions executes supply agreement with adaptimmune for cryostor® use in spear t-cell platform
* Beigene presents updated phase 1 data on btk inhibitor bgb-3111 in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and small lymphocytic lymphoma at the 14th international conference on malignant lymphoma