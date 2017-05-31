June 1 Nikkei -

* Ito En is seen logging an operating profit of around 21.5 billion yen ($194 million) for the fiscal year ended in April - Nikkei

* Ito En annual sales are likely to rise 3 pct to 480 billion yen, topping guidance of 475 billion yen - Nikkei

* Ito En annual dividend is expected to remain at 40 yen per share - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: