UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 1 Nikkei -
* Ito En is seen logging an operating profit of around 21.5 billion yen ($194 million) for the fiscal year ended in April - Nikkei
* Ito En annual sales are likely to rise 3 pct to 480 billion yen, topping guidance of 475 billion yen - Nikkei
* Ito En annual dividend is expected to remain at 40 yen per share - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources