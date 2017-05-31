BRIEF-IGT awarded 7-yr contract with the West Virginia Lottery
* IGT awarded seven-year contract with the West Virginia Lottery to provide lottery system, terminals, communications network, and ongoing services
May 31 Itron Inc
* Itron names joan hooper chief financial officer
* Itron inc- hooper will take over cfo role from robert farrow, itron's interim cfo since march 2017
* Foxconn to invest over $10 billion on U.S. display-making plant
* AZZ Inc - AZZ intends to relocate its existing operations in Norcross, Georgia to new location