May 3 Itron Inc:

* Itron announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.40

* Q1 revenue $478 million versus I/B/E/S view $469.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Itron Inc says bookings in quarter totaled $424 million, an increase of 8 percent compared with bookings in q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: