Feb 20 Its skin Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 4.5 million shares of the company to merge with Hanbul Cosmetics Co.,Ltd

* Merger ratio is 1 : 8.1186341 between the company and Hanbul Cosmetics Co.,Ltd

* Says the company will survive and Hanbul Cosmetics Co.,Ltd will be dissolved and the company will change its name to Its Hanbul after the merger

* Merger effective date is May 1

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/JpRcZF

