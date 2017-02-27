BRIEF-Celsion Corp files to withdraw stock and warrants offering
* Celsion Corp - Files to withdraw stock offering - SEC filing
Feb 27 Ituran Location And Control Ltd
* Ituran Location And Control Ltd. Presents results for the full year & fourth quarter 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.44
* Q4 revenue $200 million
* Ituran Location And Control Ltd says net subscribers adds in quarter amounting to 22 thousand
* Ituran Location And Control Ltd- board of directors approved a change to dividend policy
* Ituran Location And Control Ltd- new policy calls for a dividend of $5 million, at minimum, per quarter
* Ituran Location And Control Ltd says dividend policy goes into force starting from dividend for q1 of 2017
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds shareholder comment, paragraphs 4-5)
* Gowest Gold Ltd - Gowest and Northern Sun enter into a definitive agreement to operate mill as a 50/50 joint-venture