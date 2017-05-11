BRIEF-Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 affiliates announce proposed notes offering
* Affiliates of Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2 announce proposed notes offering
May 11 Itus Corp
* ITUS corporation announces pricing of public offering of up to 3.5 million shares of common stock
* ITUS corp - priced aggregate of 3.5 million shares of company's common stock at a price to public of $1.05 per share
* Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd - European Investment Bank, co entered into a EUR 20 million loan agreement
* Wageworks inc - wageworks is proposing to sell approximately 1.95 million shares of common stock