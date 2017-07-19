BRIEF-Ivanhoé Cambridge sells Gecina subscription rights for 32.5 mln euros

July 19 (Reuters) - Ivanhoé cambridge:

* Sale of 12,597,643 Gecina preferential subscription rights for approximately 32.5 million euros‍​

* Sale took place by way of a private placement to institutional investors, representing a global amount of c. 32.5 million euros

* Offering provides the right to subscribe for up to 1,799,663 new Gecina shares

* Following offerings, Ivanhoé Cambridge will hold a stake of approximately 20.4% in Gecina

* Goldman Sachs acted as global coordinator and joint bookrunner. Deutsche bank and Morgan Stanley as joint bookrunners on placing