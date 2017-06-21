June 21 Ivory Properties Group Bhd

* Ivory properties group refers to announcements regarding suit between Diamex Sdn as plantiff and Ivory Indah Sdn and 4 others as defendants

* Plaintiff's (the Apellant'S) appeal has been struck out by the court of appeal, Putrajaya with no liberty to file afresh Source (bit.ly/2rUi3tr)