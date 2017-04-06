April 6 IZEA Inc

* Reported bookings of $7.8 million for Q1 of 2017, up 5% from $7.4 million in same year-ago quarter

* Company expects revenue in 2017 to increase to $32-$33 million compared to $27.3 million in 2016

* Gross margins in 2017 are expected to range between 47% to 48% compared to 48% in 2016

* FY2017 revenue view $32.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S