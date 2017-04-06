BRIEF-Cerberus says Orion acquires outstanding equity in Sotogrande
* Says Orion's European Real Estate Fund Iv acquired remaining 50% of Sotogrande Luxco, owned by an affiliate of Cerberus
April 6 IZEA Inc
* Reported bookings of $7.8 million for Q1 of 2017, up 5% from $7.4 million in same year-ago quarter
* Company expects revenue in 2017 to increase to $32-$33 million compared to $27.3 million in 2016
* Gross margins in 2017 are expected to range between 47% to 48% compared to 48% in 2016
* FY2017 revenue view $32.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Orion's European Real Estate Fund Iv acquired remaining 50% of Sotogrande Luxco, owned by an affiliate of Cerberus
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.