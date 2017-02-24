BRIEF-Primeline Energy issues shares to GRF
* Primeline Energy Holdings Inc - shares are payment of a portion of interest accrued on US$18 million principal amount convertible bonds issued to GRF
Feb 24 J C Penney Company Inc
* J C Penney reports positive net income for fiscal 2016; a $514 million increase compared to the prior year
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.64
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.61
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $4.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.98 billion
* Q4 total net sales $3,961 million versus $3,996 million last year
* J C Penney Company Inc - comparable store sales were down 0.7 percent for Q4
* J C Penney Company Inc - Comparable store sales for FY expected to be down 1 percent to up 1 percent
* J C Penney Company Inc - 2017 adjusted earnings per share expected to be $0.40 to $0.65
* J C Penney Company Inc - for Q4, gross margin was 33.1 percent of sales, a 100 basis point decline compared to same period last year
* FY earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* J C Penney Company Inc - Inventory at year-end was $2.85 billion, an increase of 4.9 percent compared to last year-end
* J C Penney Company Inc - 2017 full year gross margin expected to be up 20 to 40 basis points versus 2016
* J C Penney Company Inc - Company's 2017 full year guidance includes expected impact of store closures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Argos Therapeutics announces $6,000,000 secured convertible note financing