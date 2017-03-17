March 17 J C Penney Company Inc:

* says about 5,000 positions nationwide will be impacted by store closures, most of which will occur in June.

* J C Penney Company - will be closing 138 stores, one supply chain facility in lakeland, fla., and relocating one supply chain facility in Buena Park

* Most affected stores will begin the liquidation process on April 17 Source text - bit.ly/2nv1Ugi Further company coverage: