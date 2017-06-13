June 13 J Crew Group Inc:
* J Crew Group Inc -on June 12, Chinos Holdings and certain
of subsidiaries and affiliates entered into an restructuring
support agreement
* J Crew Group - agreement contemplates J.Crew parties
conducting series of interrelated liability management deals
involving PIK notes, term loan facility
* J Crew Group -restructuring support agreement relating to
series of significant liability management transactions with
certain holders of outstanding PIK notes
* J Crew Group - pursuant to deals J.Crew parties, will seek
to up to $190 million aggregate liquidation preference of new
preference shares issued by parent
Source text: (bit.ly/2siWabd)
