June 13 J Crew Group Inc:

* J Crew Group Inc -on June 12, Chinos Holdings and certain of subsidiaries and affiliates entered into an restructuring support agreement

* J Crew Group - agreement contemplates J.Crew parties conducting series of interrelated liability management deals involving PIK notes, term loan facility

* J Crew Group -restructuring support agreement relating to series of significant liability management transactions with certain holders of outstanding PIK notes

* J Crew Group - pursuant to deals J.Crew parties, will seek to up to $190 million aggregate liquidation preference of new preference shares issued by parent