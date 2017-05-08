BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
May 8 J2 Global Inc
* J2 reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.19
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.52
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $5.60 to $6.00
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion
* Q1 revenue $255 million versus I/B/E/S view $257.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.86, revenue view $1.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* J2 Global Inc says anticipated that non-GAAP effective tax rate for 2017 will be between 28.5% and 30.5%
* J2 Global Inc says board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3750 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing