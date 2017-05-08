May 8 J2 Global Inc

* J2 reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.19

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.52

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $5.60 to $6.00

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion

* Q1 revenue $255 million versus I/B/E/S view $257.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.86, revenue view $1.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* J2 Global Inc says anticipated that non-GAAP effective tax rate for 2017 will be between 28.5% and 30.5%

* J2 Global Inc says board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3750 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: