March 16 Ja Solar Holdings Co Ltd
* Ja solar announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
results
* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - qtrly net revenue was RMB 4.0
billion ($574.8 million), a decrease of 13.1% y/y and 4.1%
sequentially
* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - for Q1 of 2017, company expects
total cell and module shipments to be in range of 1,200 to 1,300
MW
* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - qtrly earnings per diluted ADS
were RMB 6.80 or $0.98, compared to RMB 3.39 or $0.49 in Q4 of
2015
* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - full year 2017 shipments are
expected to be in range of 6.0 to 6.5 GW
* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - qtrly non-GAAP earnings per
diluted ADS were RMB 6.80 or $0.98, compared to RMB 3.14 or
$0.45 in Q4 of 2015
* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - qtrly shipments of modules and
module tolling were 1,353.0 MW, an increase of +4.3% y/y and
+12.8% sequentially
