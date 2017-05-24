UPDATE 1-Harley-Davidson enters race to buy Italian rival Ducati - sources
* Volkswagen's labour unions oppose Ducati sale (Adds criticism from VW works council)
May 24 JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd-
* JA Solar announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue rmb 3.7 billion
* Qtrly earnings per diluted ads $0.03
* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per diluted ads were rmb 0.17 or $0.03
* Qtrly shipments of modules were 1,325.1 mw, an increase of 44.1% y/y and a decrease of 2.1% sequentially
* Ja solar holdings co ltd - for q2 of 2017, company expects total cell and module shipments to be in range of 1,550 to 1,650 mw.
* Qtrly total shipments were 1,392.7 megawatts
* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - cautious on business outlook for second half of 2017
* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd says "expect solid demand from china in q2, driven by accelerated activity ahead of subsidy reductions"
* Qtrly net revenue $536.4 million, an increase of 6.4% y/y Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 21 Canadian fertilizer producers Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc, which are seeking regulator approval to merge, said on Wednesday that the combined company would be called Nutrien.
June 21 Tropical Storm Cindy weakened slightly on Wednesday afternoon as it headed toward landfall on the Texas-Louisiana border, but it still threatened to bring flash floods from Texas to Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).