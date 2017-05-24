May 24 JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd-

* JA Solar announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue rmb 3.7 billion

* Qtrly earnings per diluted ads $0.03

* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per diluted ads were rmb 0.17 or $0.03

* Qtrly shipments of modules were 1,325.1 mw, an increase of 44.1% y/y and a decrease of 2.1% sequentially

* Ja solar holdings co ltd - for q2 of 2017, company expects total cell and module shipments to be in range of 1,550 to 1,650 mw.

* Qtrly total shipments were 1,392.7 megawatts

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - cautious on business outlook for second half of 2017

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd says "expect solid demand from china in q2, driven by accelerated activity ahead of subsidy reductions"

* Qtrly net revenue $536.4 million, an increase of 6.4% y/y