BRIEF-Boeing, Tassili airlines announce order for three next-generation 737-800s
June 15 JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd:
* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd says it supplied modules for a floating solar power plant in China
* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - 40 MW floating PV solar system is installed in a former flooded coal mining region in Huainan City, Anhui Province, China
* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - solar project was connected in May 2017, and has capacity to provide most of light and air conditioning to a nearby city Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Airtour Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 45 Airbus A320neo aircraft, Airbus said on Thursday, in a deal unveiled at the Paris Airshow.
* Boeing signs commitment with unidentified customer for 125 737 MAX 8 airplanes