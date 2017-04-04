BRIEF-Capstone Mining reaches agreement to sell Kutcho Project
* Capstone Mining Corp - intends to use net proceeds from sale primarily to reduce outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility
April 4 (Reuters) -
* JAB Holding in advanced talks to acquire Panera Bread - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Desert Star to acquire the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc-silver-gold project from Capstone Mining and announces updated PFS results; post tax C$265 million NPV8pct and 27.6pct IRR
June 15 The planned merger of DuPont and Dow Chemical Co on Thursday has won U.S. antitrust approval on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing on Thursday.