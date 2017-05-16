UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 16 Jack In The Box Inc
* Jack In The Box Inc reports second quarter FY 2017 earnings; updates guidance for FY 2017; declares quarterly cash dividend
* Q2 earnings per share $1.09 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.98 from continuing operations excluding items
* Restructuring charges of $2.2 million, or approximately $0.04 per diluted share, were recorded during Q2 of fiscal 2017
* Jack In The Box Inc - Jack In Box System same-store sales decreased 0.8 percent for quarter
* Jack In The Box Inc sees Q3 same-store sales of up 1.0 to down 1.0 percent at Jack In Box System restaurants
* FY same-store sales increase of approximately 1.0 percent at Jack In Box System restaurants
* Jack In The Box Inc sees Q3 same-store sales of up 1.0 to down 1.0 percent at Qdoba Company Restaurants
* Jack In The Box Inc sees fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $100 million
* Jack In The Box sees 2017 impairment and other charges as a percentage of revenues of approximately 70 basis points, excluding restructuring charges
* Sees FY earnings per share from continuing operations on a GAAP basis excluding restructuring charges ranging from $4.10 to $4.30
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Retained Morgan Stanley & Co Llc to assist board in its evaluation of potential alternatives with respect to Qdoba Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources