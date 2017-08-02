FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Jacobs Engineering Group says expects Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.74
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
UK
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
environment
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
Born this way? Exploring the science of gender identity
Science
Born this way? Exploring the science of gender identity
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 2, 2017 / 1:24 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Jacobs Engineering Group says expects Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.74

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - believe that our expectations for sequential revenue growth during Q3 will materialize

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - also expect that our backlog will show some sequential growth as well in Q3

* Says gaap eps for Q3 is expected to be $0.74, or $0.79 on an adjusted basis - sec filing

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2u41alQ) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.