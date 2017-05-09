BRIEF-AAC Holdings reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
* AAC Holdings Inc reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
May 9 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc:
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc reports earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2017
* Expectations remain unchanged for year
* Quarter-end backlog of $18.5 billion, up $307 million versus prior quarter and $247 million versus last year
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.78
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.41
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $2.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.63 billion
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.10, revenue view $10.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AAC Holdings Inc reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
* Armistice Capital LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc, as of June 9, 2017 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sM4eCk) Further company coverage:
* Has sold one of its existing vessels, bulk beothuk, to a third party for $7 million cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: