FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-Jacobs Engineering to acquire CH2M Hill
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
uk
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
UK CEO pay cut exposes compensation guesswork
commentary
UK CEO pay cut exposes compensation guesswork
Brick by brick - satellite images could identify slave labour in India
world
Brick by brick - satellite images could identify slave labour in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
August 2, 2017 / 10:11 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Jacobs Engineering to acquire CH2M Hill

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc:

* Jacobs to acquire CH2M to create premier $15 billion global solutions provider

* Jacobs to acquire CH2M to create premier $15 billion global solutions provider

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - cash and stock transaction with an enterprise value (EV) of approximately $3.27 billion

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - ‍$150 million in annual cost synergies expected from deal​

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - deal for $2.85 billion to be paid 60% in cash and 40% in Jacobs common stock

* Jacobs Engineering Group - deal expected to be 25% accretive to Jacobs' adjusted cash earnings per share

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - deal is 15% accretive to adjusted earnings per share in first full year post-close

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - transaction includes approximately $416 million of CH2M net debt.

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc says Jacobs expects to finance $2.4 billion cash required for transaction through a combination of cash on hand

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - ‍ch2m's stockholders will have option to elect to receive $88.08 in cash, 1.6693 shares of Jacobs common stock​

* Jacobs engineering group inc says deal to be unanimously approved by boards of directors of both companies

* Jacobs engineering group inc says also expects to finance transaction with borrowings under co's existing revolving credit facility

* Jacobs engineering group inc - Ch2m'‍s stockholders can also elect to receive mix of $52.85 in cash and 0.6677 shares of Jacobs common stock​

* Jacobs engineering -also expects to finance transaction with $1.2 billion of new committed 3-year term debt arranged by BNP Paribas & Bank Of Nova Scotia

* Jacobs engineering group - following close of deal, ch2m stockholders will own 15% of Jacobs shares on a fully diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.