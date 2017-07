July 24 (Reuters) - JADWA REIT AL HARAMAIN FUND

* OBTAINS 500 MILLION RIYALS SHARIAH COMPLIANT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH BANQUE SAUDI FRANSI

* PURPOSE OF FACILITY IS TO FINANCE EXPANSION PLAN OF JADWA REIT THROUGH ACQUISITIONS OF INCOME-GENERATING PROPERTIES IN MAKKAH OR MADINAH

* SAYS CREDIT FACILITY PERIOD DURATION FROM 24-07-2017 TO 31-08-2022

* FACILITY DRAW-DOWN PERIOD IS THREE YEARS