BRIEF-Aberdeen says 95.81 pct votes cast in favour of Standard Life merger
* All of resolutions related to the Standard Life merger put to shareholders were passed by requisite majorities
May 12 JAEREN SPAREBANK
* Q1 NET INCOME NOK 27.5 MILLION VERSUS NOK 17.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME NOK 51.4 MILLION VERSUS NOK 41.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVERSAL OF LOAN LOSSES NOK 23,000 VERSUS LOAN LOSSES NOK 1.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
* Samba TV says secured $30 million in Series B financing led by Union Grove Venture Partners, followed by Disney, Interpublic Group, Time Warner among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: