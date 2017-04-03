BRIEF-Silverlake Axis says Cyber Village wins Digital Insurance Collaboration Platform Project
* Cyber village received a letter of award from an insurance trade association
April 3 miRagen Therapeutics Inc -
* Jafco SV4 reports 5.4 percent passive stake in miRagen Therapeutics Inc as on February 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2ouM31y] Further company coverage:
* Cyber village received a letter of award from an insurance trade association
* HKMA expects HK dollar to weaken if rate differential widens
June 15 Indian shares fell on Thursday as investors booked profits in recent outperformers, while soft U.S. economic data, a relatively hawkish Federal Reserve and worries of political turmoil in the world's largest economy hurt sentiment.