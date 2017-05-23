UPDATE 1-Harley-Davidson enters race to buy Italian rival Ducati - sources
* Volkswagen's labour unions oppose Ducati sale (Adds criticism from VW works council)
May 23 Jaguar Land Rover:
* Qtrly retail sales were 604,009 vehicles, up 16 pct
* Q4 revenues 7.3 billion pounds, up 10 percent
* In 2017-18, plans to invest over 4 billion pounds on expanding product portfolio, innovative technologies, increasing manufacturing capacity
* Q4 pre-tax profits 676 million pounds, up 17 percent Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Volkswagen's labour unions oppose Ducati sale (Adds criticism from VW works council)
* Sees disposal loss of up to $700 million related to Peugeot S.A. deal based on current foreign currency exchange rates-SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ttzzGV) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 21 U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson is lining up a takeover bid for Italian rival Ducati, potentially bringing together two of the most famous names in motorcycling in a deal that could be worth up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.67 billion), sources told Reuters.