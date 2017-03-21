RPT-Russian equity bet turns sour on politics and oil
* Fund managers were consensus overweight for Russia in January
March 21 Jaguar Mining Inc:
* Jaguar Mining reports strong full-year and fourth quarter 2016 results; generated $38 million in operating cash flow and turned free cash flow positive
* Jaguar Mining Inc - in 2017, we expect our gold production to increase to between 100,000 - 110,000 ounces
* Jaguar Mining -sees FY consolidated cash operating costs are expected to be between $720 - $755 per ounce sold and AISC of $900 - $1,000 per ounce sold
* Jaguar Mining Inc - qtrly consolidated gold production of 25,407 ounces, up 10% from 23,169 in q4/15. Gold sales up 3% to 25,110 ounces
* Jaguar Mining Inc - qtrly revenue $30.3 million versus $26.8 million; qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Jaguar Mining Inc - 2016 gold production of 96,608 ounces exceeded 2016 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 16 Shares in Idorsia, the drug pipeline company spun off from biotech group Actelion after Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion takeover, made their market debut at 10 Swiss francs per share on Friday.
TOKYO, June 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-week closing high on Friday as the yen dropped, after an expected policy decision by the Bank of Japan provided relief to investors.