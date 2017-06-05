UPDATE 1-China's JD.com to invest $397 mln in UK fashion retailer Farfetch
* Farfetch will integrate JD payment, microcredit features (Adds comments, deal details and background)
June 5 Jaguar Mining Inc:
* Jaguar Mining announces non-brokered private placement
* Jaguar Mining Inc- will issue common shares at a price of CDN$0.44 per share for gross proceeds of approximately US$6 million
* Jaguar Mining Inc- net proceeds from sale of shares will be used in part for continuing capital investment programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Farfetch will integrate JD payment, microcredit features (Adds comments, deal details and background)
* SMBC to provide bridge loans worth tens of blns of yen -sources
* Sterling holds gains after BOE economist signals rate hike vote