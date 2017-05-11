May 11 Jaguar Mining Inc-

* Jaguar Mining Inc - maintains production guidance for 2017

* Jaguar Mining reports q1 2017 results, 86% higher production at pilar, exploration success, maintains production guidance for 2017

* Jaguar Mining Inc - qtrly gold production increased 5% to 22,292 ounces

* Jaguar Mining Inc - qtrly gold ounces sold increased to 24,035 ounces versus 22,881 ounces sold in q1 2016

* Jaguar Mining Inc - has initiated a cost reduction program to offset some external factors

* Jaguar Mining Inc - cost reduction program includes reducing roça grande operations by approximately 40% in overall headcount at that site

* Jaguar Mining-in view of volatility in gold price and continued strengthening of brazilian real since sept 2015, co initiated a cost reduction program

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Jaguar Mining Inc - qtrly revenue $29.2 million versus $26.7 million

* Jaguar Mining - will also continue its assessment of maintenance departments to further incorporate preventive procedures

* Jaguar Mining Inc - for the quarter , jaguar has been impacted by strengthening in brazilian real exchange rate relative to us dollar

* Jaguar Mining Inc - for the year, roça grande to reduce from 4 mining shifts to two shifts per day, while maintaining current production levels

* Jaguar-Subsequent to quarter-end, entered preliminary agreement with sprott private resource lending for $5 million tranche on terms similar to secured loan facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: