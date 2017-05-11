May 11 Jaguar Mining Inc-
* Jaguar Mining Inc - maintains production guidance for 2017
* Jaguar Mining reports q1 2017 results, 86% higher
production at pilar, exploration success, maintains production
guidance for 2017
* Jaguar Mining Inc - qtrly gold production increased 5% to
22,292 ounces
* Jaguar Mining Inc - qtrly gold ounces sold increased to
24,035 ounces versus 22,881 ounces sold in q1 2016
* Jaguar Mining Inc - has initiated a cost reduction program
to offset some external factors
* Jaguar Mining Inc - cost reduction program includes
reducing roça grande operations by approximately 40% in overall
headcount at that site
* Jaguar Mining-in view of volatility in gold price and
continued strengthening of brazilian real since sept 2015, co
initiated a cost reduction program
* Qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Jaguar Mining Inc - qtrly revenue $29.2 million versus
$26.7 million
* Jaguar Mining - will also continue its assessment of
maintenance departments to further incorporate preventive
procedures
* Jaguar Mining Inc - for the quarter , jaguar has been
impacted by strengthening in brazilian real exchange rate
relative to us dollar
* Jaguar Mining Inc - for the year, roça grande to reduce
from 4 mining shifts to two shifts per day, while maintaining
current production levels
* Jaguar-Subsequent to quarter-end, entered preliminary
agreement with sprott private resource lending for $5 million
tranche on terms similar to secured loan facility
