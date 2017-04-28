April 28 Jaguar Animal Health Inc
* Jaguar signs distribution agreement for japan for neonorm
foal & neonorm calf
* Jaguar animal health inc - company was notified that
nasdaq hearings panel determined to grant company's request for
continued listing on nasdaq
