April 25 Jakks Pacific Inc

* Jakks Pacific reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $1.01

* Q1 sales $94.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $88.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says continues to expect higher net income, earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA on lower net sales compared to 2016

* Says expects improved profitability in 2017