FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Jakks Pacific reports second quarter 2017 financial results
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
The road to Brexit
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Iraq
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
Syria
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 25, 2017 / 10:09 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Jakks Pacific reports second quarter 2017 financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Jakks Pacific Inc

* Jakks Pacific reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.77

* Q2 sales $119.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $133.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms increases in full year net income, eps and adjusted ebitda despite lower sales

* Jakks Pacific Inc - expects improved profitability in 2017 principally in second half

* For 2017, co continues to expect higher net income, earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA on lower net sales compared to 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.