April 4 Adeptus Health Inc

* James e. Flynn-On april 3, deerfield partners, affiliates acquired $212.7 million senior debt position, including the bridge loan debt of Adeptus Health

* James e. Flynn-Engaging in talks with Adeptus, its creditors regarding potential deal in which funds would provide further bridge, dip financing to co

* James e. Flynn - reports a stake of 9.76 percent in Adeptus Health as of March 31 - sec filing