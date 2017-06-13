June 13 James River Group Holdings Ltd

* James River Group Holdings Ltd -on June 8, 2017, co and its unit, JRG Reinsurance Company Ltd( JRG RE ), entered into a first amendment

* James River Group Holdings - amendment modifies credit deal to exclude hybrid securities from certain calculations of consolidated debt up to $150 million

* James River Group-amendment modifies agreement to increase debt which co may incur under financings on secured or unsecured basis from $10 million to $150 million

* James River Group - amendment modifies deal to reduce amount of outstanding letters of credit under existing $100 million secured letter of credit facility