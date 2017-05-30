BRIEF-Sotheby's says entered first amendment to loan agreement
* Sotheby's says on June 2, 1334 york, Llc and Sotheby's entered first amendment to loan agreement and guaranty of recourse carveouts - SEC filing
May 30 James River Group Holdings Ltd
* James River Group Holdings announces secondary offering
* Announces secondary offering of 4.3 million shares
* selling shareholders will receive all of net proceeds from this offering
* certain of company's significant shareholders intend to offer company's common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jernigan Capital Inc announces commencement of public offering of common stock
* SP PLUS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECONDARY OFFERING OF 1,354,418 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: