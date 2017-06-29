June 29 Jamieson Wellness Inc:
* Jamieson Wellness Inc files final prospectus and announces
pricing of initial public offering
* Jamieson Wellness Inc- prices initial public offering of
an aggregate of 19.05 million common shares at a price of $15.75
per share
* Jamieson Wellness Inc - offering for total gross proceeds
of $300 million
* Jamieson Wellness Inc - Jamieson Wellness and selling
shareholders will be receiving gross proceeds of $244.99 million
and $55.05 million respectively
* Jamieson Wellness Inc- pursuant to offering, 15.55
million common shares will be issued by Jamieson Wellness from
treasury
* Jamieson Wellness Inc - pursuant to offering 3,495,245
common shares will be sold by selling shareholders pursuant to a
secondary offering
Source text for Eikon: