July 31 (Reuters) - EQT Corp

* Jana Partners LLC, in a letter to EQT, says intends to continue to oppose Rice Energy transaction​ - SEC filing

* Jana Partners says continue to believe that it may be necessary to add new members to EQT board

* Jana Partners Llc reports a stake of 5.8 percent in EQT Corp as of July 31​

* Jana Partners says it is prepared, if necessary, to nominate independent nominees to EQT Corp's board