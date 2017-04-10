UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 10 Jana Partners LLC:
* Jana Partners LLC reports 8.3 percent stake in Whole Foods Market Inc as of March 29 - SEC filing
* Acquired Whole Foods Market shares because the shares are undervalued and represent an attractive investment opportunity
* Intends to have discussions with Whole Foods Market Inc's board of directors and management
* Also prepared, to nominate individuals for election to Whole Foods' board and to participate in solicitation of proxies
* Jana with help of other shareholders intends to have discussions with Whole Foods Market's board regarding changing Whole Food's board
* Intends to discuss with Whole Food's board topics such as initiating a review of strategic alternatives
* Intends to have talks with Whole Foods board regarding "optimizing" real estate and capital allocation strategies for Whole Foods
* Intends to have talks with Whole Foods regarding Whole Foods' real estate, capital allocation strategies including "365" small store format Source text (bit.ly/2okbH8b) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources