BRIEF-Guosen Securities to issue up to 6.0 bln yuan 3-year bonds
* Says to issue up to 6.0 billion yuan ($882.31 million) 3-year bonds
July 5 Jana Partners LLC :
* Jana Partners LLC sends letter to board of directors of EQT Corp Source text : (bit.ly/2uK71bW) Further company coverage:
* Says to issue up to 6.0 billion yuan ($882.31 million) 3-year bonds
JOHANNESBURG, July 6 South Africa's state power utility Eskom signed a $1.5 billion (19.6 billion rand) loan agreement with China Development Bank on Thursday to partly finance its Medupi coal power plant, its acting chief executive said on Thursday.
* Says approved raising of funds for aggregate amount up to INR 1.50 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tUCdsV) Further company coverage: