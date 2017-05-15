May 15 Jana Partners LLC
* Jana Partners LLC takes sole share stake in Dow Chemical
Co of 3.55 million shares- sec filing
* Jana Partners LLC dissolves sole share stake in Yum Brands
* Jana Partners LLC cuts sole share stake in Salesforce.Com
Inc by 43.8 percent to 1.8 million shares
* Jana Partners LLC raises sole share stake in Cognizant
Technology Solutions by 82.4% to 2.63 million class a shares
* Jana Partners LLC - change in holdings are as of March 31,
2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31,
2016
Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2pQgxrb)
Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2pQnCI9)